Sergio Garcia became just the 8th player to ever hit a hole-in-one on the famed No. 17 island green at the TPC

Sergio Garcia’s great season got even better during the first round of the Players Championship on Thursday.

On a day when seemingly ever other golfer was hitting their tee shot on No. 17 into the water, Garcia became just the eighth player to ever ace the famed island green at the TPC Sawgrass course.

Here is the shot:

Garcia is just the second player since 2002 to hit a hole-in-one at No. 17. Willy Wilcox aced the hole during the second round in 2016.

Let’s watch it again:

NOW WATCH: John Cena reveals how he stays in incredible fighting shape



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.