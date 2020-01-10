An American soccer star has left a training camp in Qatar because he 'did not feel comfortable' amid tension between the US and Iran

United States international Sergino Dest has left an Ajax training camp in Qatar because he “didn’t feel comfortable” amid the ongoing political tensions between the US and Iran.

The US launched a missile strike which killed Iran’s elite Quds Force commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad last Thursday.

Iran responded with missiles of its own, targeting Iraqi air bases housing US forces, and subsequently US citizens were urged to flee the country “immediately” due to “heightened tensions” in the region.

Qatar neighbours Iran across the Persian Gulf, and is just 1,500km south of Iraq.

“Sergino Dest has asked if he could leave Ajax’s training camp in Qatar,” says an official statement from Ajax. “He didn’t feel comfortable.”

Ajax has been in Qatar since January 4, and is set to play friendly matches against Belgian sides Eupen and Club Brugge before returning to begin the second half of the campaign on January 19.

Dest will now miss those games, instead joining up with the club’s reserve team back in Amsterdam.

“Ajax understands his request and has responded to it.”

Dest was born in the Netherlands, however plays for the United States national team through his American father.

He has made three appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side, the most recent of which came in September 2019 in a 1-1 draw with Uruguay.

Read more:

Top US general says Iran wanted to ‘kill personnel’ in missile attack on US forces in Iraq

Ukraine is investigating if the plane that crashed in Iran killing 176 people was brought down by a missile or terrorist attack

Tensions between the US and Iran may help drive an ISIS resurgence in Iraq

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.