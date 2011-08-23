Russian Mayor Who Pledged To Take On Gangs Has Been Shot Dead

Wikimedia Commons



Yevgeny Dushko, mayor of the Moscow-region town Sergiev Posad, has been shot dead in an apparent assassination, reports Moscow News.RFE/RL reports that Dushko was shot in the head and the chest in broad daylight. He had only been mayor for a few months and had pledged to help cut down on the region’s gang problem.

He had previously claimed that four “muscular goons” had threatened him, reports News24.

Sergiev Posad is a medium-sized town in the Moscow region. It is most famous for its huge monastery, Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius.

