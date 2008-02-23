Sergey, You Can't Be Serious

Google has to ditch its anti-Microsoft/Yahoo rhetoric–now, before it does any more damage to its corporate credibility.



Google’s initial response to the Microsoft-Yahoo news was an absurd anti-Microsoft screed that might have resonated in 1997 (when Google was two guys in a dorm room) but now sounds preposterous–especially coming from a $17 billion global behemoth with 70%+ worldwide search share. And yesterday Sergey Brin damaged his own excellent credibility by mouthing a similarly ridiculous line:

“The Internet has evolved from open standards, having a diversity of companies,” Brin told The Associated Press… “And when you start to have companies that control the operating system, control the browsers, they really tie up the top Web sites, and can be used to manipulate stuff in various ways. I think that’s unnerving.”

Microsoft has controlled the operating system, the browser, and the some of the top web sites for 13 years, and it is still running a distant and wildly money-losing third in the Internet wars.

Sergey is way too smart to think that Microsoft’s acquisition of Yahoo will suddenly allow Redmond to seize control over a business and medium it has been spectacularly unable to control for more than a decade. So if he wants people to take him and Google seriously on this topic, he should change the party line.

