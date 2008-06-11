Sergey In Space! Google Cofounder Investing In Soyuz Charter, Booking A Space Station Trip (GOOG)

Sure, Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page have their own private party jet. But any tech mogul can buy a plane. How many of them get to launch themselves into space?



That’s what Sergey plans on doing, via an investment in Space Adventures, which books flights on Russian Soyuz rockets. He’s sunk $5 million into the company, which will serve as a down payment on a future flight.

No estimate on the final price tag, though Space Adventures’ previous trips have cost citizens like Dennis Tito something in the $20 million to $40 million range. But these trips may be more costly: That’s because rather than simply grabbing extra seats on Soyuz trips to the International Space Station, Space Adventures will be launching its own rockets. Each jaunt will have room for a pilot and two passengers: No word on who Sergey plans on bringing along.

Photo: James Duncan Davidson/O’Reilly Media, Inc.

