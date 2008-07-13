Sergey Explains The Crazy Cost Of Google's Day Care: He's Trying To Fix The Schools

Reporters at Sun Valley didn’t spend all of their time trying to help Rupert Murdoch find his wedding ring. They also sat down a for a long chat with the Google guys and talked about Yahoo, YouTube, etc. And cofounder Sergey Brin also explained why Google’s new day care system will costs parents with two children $57,000 a year: He’s trying to fix America’s education system. Mediaweek:



Co-founder Brin breathlessly joined Page and Schmidt about half an hour into the interview. Brin had been riding a bicycle and said he had a flat.

In his remarks, Brin was very emotional about the need for good teachers and schools in the U.S. He was responding indirectly to New York City Schools chancellor Joel Klein’s earlier presentation about the state of education in the country.

“Another important factor that nobody talks about is teachers’ salaries,” Brin said. “Teachers are among the lowest paid professionals. At Google, we’ve been paying our teachers 25 per cent more, but even with that, they’re among the lowest paid employees. I think it’s really important to have a living wage for teachers.”

… but they’re going to have to get their own day care.

See Also: Day Care Decision Makes Google Parents Cry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.