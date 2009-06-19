Google Cofounder's Wife Gets Another $2.6 Million Investment From Google

Google (GOOG) just told the SEC it’s invested $2.6 million in Anne Wojcicki’s biotech startup 23andMe.



Wojcicki is Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s wife, and he’s recused himself from the whole deal.

But it’s still a head-scratching investment. Not because of the family ties between the companies, but because why does Google want or need to own a piece of a biotech company?

Why is Google now a VC?

Fred Wilson said it best in March:

“The best talent in the venture industry doesn’t work in large companies and won’t work in large companies.”

“Corporate investors don’t really share the profit motive with the entrepreneurs.”

