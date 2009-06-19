Google Cofounder's Wife Gets Another $2.6 Million Investment From Google

Google (GOOG) just told the SEC it’s invested $2.6 million in Anne Wojcicki’s biotech startup 23andMe.
Wojcicki is Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s wife, and he’s recused himself from the whole deal.
But it’s still a head-scratching investment. Not because of the family ties between the companies, but because why does Google want or need to own a piece of a biotech company?
Why is Google now a VC?
Fred Wilson said it best in March:
- “The best talent in the venture industry doesn’t work in large companies and won’t work in large companies.”
- “Corporate investors don’t really share the profit motive with the entrepreneurs.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.