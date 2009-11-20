Sergey Brin Wears Weird Shoes

Google’s billionaire cofounder Sergey Brin showed up at the Google Chrome OS event today in Mountain View for a surprise Q&A. And as CrunchGear points out, he was wearing very strange looking shoes.

John Biggs:

For those not in the know, Vibram Five Fingers are ultralight running/sports shoes with separate pockets for each toe. I wear them running and love them – they fixed quite a few of my running issues after a number of years of abuse. They were popularised by Christopher McDougall’s Born to Run but they’ve been around for a few years. They essentially teach your body how to run barefoot again, just as your ancestors once ran freely through the sylvan woodlands of New Jersey, long, long ago.

