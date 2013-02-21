And Now Here's A Totally Gratuitous Picture Of Sergey Brin Wearing Google Glass

Google cofounder Sergey Brin showed up at the launch of the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, a biotech research-awards program he’s backing with some other tech billionaires, wearing Google Glass.



Google Glass is in the news lately, as Brin’s company has expanded availability of the Internet-connected headsets. It’s one of the mysterious projects Brin now busies himself with in the Google X skunkworks.

Before getting whisked off to do some TV interviews, he chatted with an attendee in Russian. (Brin is originally from Russia.)

Our Russian is very rusty, but we caught that he was talking about Area 151, an arcade-game venue in Los Altos, Calif. Brin lives nearby and has backed several family-friendly businesses in an effort to make the downtown area more appealing.

He was wearing a tight, white long-sleeved Lululemon top. Dude is buff! (Click for a larger version.)

Sergey Brin at the Breakthrough Prize launch event

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

