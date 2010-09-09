Sergey Brin: "We Want Google To Be The Third Half Of Your Brain."

Sergey Brin wants Google to become the “third half of your brain.”



That’s what he said at today’s big search event, where Google released Google Instant, its fast, streaming search results.

We’re not exactly certain what Brin meant, but we think he was trying to say Google will know what you want in a search, perhaps even before you know.

