Sergey Brin: Using A Smartphone Is Emasculating

Google founder Sergey Brin did a TED talk on Google Glass, and we’re just seeing the video now via Hacker News.



He explained the motivation behind Google Glass saying that he didn’t think the best way to interact with people and technology was by staring into a phone.

He also said he thinks there’s something emasculating about the smartphone. You’re just rubbing this featureless piece of glass. As we noted back in February, it’s a weird choice of words since it somehow suggests Google Glass is manly.

Anyway, it’s interesting to see Brin talk about the project. He also makes a joke about Yahoo and Bing at the end, saying if you want to find out information on Glass, just search for “If I had Glass” on Yahoo or Bing.

Watch his full talk below.

