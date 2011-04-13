Sergey Brin Wanted To Build An Ultimate Frisbee Field Atop Google's NYC Building

Photo: AP

With all the disruption in Google’s executive ranks, we decided to ask around about what Larry Page thinks of Google’s New York operations.Sounds like Page doesn’t really have a strong opinion one way or another about Google New York.



However, fellow cofounder Sergey Brin does have some affinity for Google New York.

One former Googler tells us, “Sergey and [wife] Ann love NY, and actually make it a destination. For a while, Sergey was determined to build an ultimate field (he’s an enthusiastic player) on the roof of one of our buildings.”

Obviously the ultimate frisbee field hasn’t happened yet, but you never know. Google owns one of the biggest buildings in all of New York now.

