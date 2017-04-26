Sergey Brin is secretly building a massive zeppelin in a NASA hangar, report says

NASA The USS Macon docks at Ames Research Center’s Hangar One some time after 1932.

Google cofounder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin is secretly building a massive zeppelin in Hangar 2 of the NASA Ames Research Center, with a giant metal skeleton already in place, reports Bloomberg’s Ashlee Vance.

It’s not immediately clear if this dirigible is for business purposes, or represents more of a hobby for Brin.

According to the report, Alphabet has nothing to do with Brin’s blimp project — though, as Vance points out, Google arm Planetary Ventures took over management of the NASA Ames hangars in 2015.

Earlier this week, Kitty Hawk, a venture backed by Brin’s fellow Google founder Larry Page, revealed plans to start selling a personal “flying car” by the end of the year.

Representatives for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full Bloomberg report here.

