Sergey Brin is secretly building a massive zeppelin in a NASA hangar, report says

Matt Weinberger
Uss macon nasa ames hangar oneNASAThe USS Macon docks at Ames Research Center’s Hangar One some time after 1932.

Google cofounder and Alphabet president Sergey Brin is secretly building a massive zeppelin in Hangar 2 of the NASA Ames Research Center, with a giant metal skeleton already in place, reports Bloomberg’s Ashlee Vance.

It’s not immediately clear if this dirigible is for business purposes, or represents more of a hobby for Brin.

According to the report, Alphabet has nothing to do with Brin’s blimp project — though, as Vance points out, Google arm Planetary Ventures took over management of the NASA Ames hangars in 2015.

Earlier this week, Kitty Hawk, a venture backed by Brin’s fellow Google founder Larry Page, revealed plans to start selling a personal “flying car” by the end of the year.

Representatives for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full Bloomberg report here.

