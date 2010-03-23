Sergey Brin Says "The Story's Not Over" With China

Jay Yarow
Sergey Brin

On the day Google decided to shut down its search engine in China, founder Sergey Brin decided to swing by the New York Times offices for an interview.

Here’s the NYT:

The shift of its Chinese service to Hong Kong, Mr. Brin said, was not given a clear-cut stamp of approval by Beijing. But he said there was a “back and forth” with the Chinese government on what to do. “There was a sense that Hong Kong was the right step,” Mr. Brin said.

But he added:  “There’s a lot of lack of clarity. Our hope is that the newly begun Hong Kong service will continue to be available in mainland China.”

Later he added: “The story’s not over yet.”

