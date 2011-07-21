Sergey Brin Is Looking For Recumbent Road Bike Recommendations On Google+

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

For the most part Google’s cofounders have been relatively quiet in their public postings on Google+.But, Sergey Brin recently started posting a few more things, including asking his followers what kind of recumbent road bike he should buy.



Brin got 160 answers to his question.

It’s interesting to see him using Google+ to get a product recommendation.

On some level, Facebook could disrupt Google search if users relied on social recommendations for products. (Google search engineers tend to dismiss social as a small search signal.)

If this works for Brin, it could be the start of Google inserting product recommendations from your friends via Google+.

