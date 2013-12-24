13 Years Ago, Google Co-founder Sergey Brin Was On A Weird Game Show And No One Knew What A Computer Was

The gist of the game show “To Tell The Truth” is a simple one — a notable (but still under-the-radar) person is joined by two people pretending to be that person as well. A panel asks them questions pertaining to their field and attempts to identify the real person.

In 2000, Google was turning two years old and was gaining notoriety as the go-to Internet search engine. Google co-founder Sergey Brin appeared on “To Tell The Truth” (alongside two liars!) to answer questions about the company.

This video clip is amazing. Watch Sergey field questions from the likes of Paula Poundstone and Dave Coulier. We won’t spoil the ending for you.

