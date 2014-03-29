Look At This Amazing Photo Of Google's Sergey Brin Jumping Out Of A Helicopter

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is the mastermind in charge of Google’s moonshot projects like Google Glass and smart contacts for diabetes.

When Google first announced Glass, it showed off its computerized glasses by having a bunch of people wear them and jump out of a blimp.

Now it looks like Brin has followed suit. Earlier this week, Brin posted a photo of him jumping out of a helicopter.





