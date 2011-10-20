Sergey Brin: "I Fear I've Taken On Too Much" At Google

Google co-founder Sergey Brin is keeping busy at Google these days.



Well, maybe too busy.

“I fear I’ve taken on too much,” he said.

Since Google co-founder Larry Page took over the company, Brin has started working more closely with individual research projects, he said.

Four of Brin’s work days involve work with “advanced research projects” — like Google’s autonomous car project, he said. That could mean Google has a large number of similar crazy projects in the research pipeline.

He said he spends one day each week meeting with executives and coordinating the team and the other four days working on Google’s infrastructure, too.

Brin was speaking on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco today.

