Sergey Brin: "I Did Not Try To Buy Twitter"





Sergey Brin made a surprise appearance at Web 2.0, where he spent 17 minutes talking with John Battelle about a number of topics. Bullets of what they talked about are below the video:





Here’s the bullets:

He’s wearing “freaky” five toes shoes, due to a sprained ankle playing ultimate Frisbee.

When asked if Google tried to buy Twitter, Brin says “I did not try to buy Twitter,” but “when companies approach us, we definitely consider any opportunities that can buy.”

In response to Facebook and Twitter getting more attention from users, while Google sprays people all over the web: When we started Google search inventory was the bottom of the barrel. We made a bet…and now it is lucrative, but you can’t predict these things. Today something is valued lowly but tomorrow could be very valuable.

On display ads: Web is so much better for advertising because you know how the ads perform, so yes, over time, the rates for Internet ads will go up.

Why can’t Google focus on just one thing? We’ve entered places where we’ve encountered a problem. For instance with Gmail, web email offerings at the time were toys. We did Android, because we weren’t happy with platforms we saw.

Will there be Google hardware? I’ll leave that to Andy Rubin. But, we worked on the G1. We want to work closely with hardware makers.

Brin uses Bing, but he uses all search engines. “Bing reminds us that search is competitve.”

It’s a shame that Yahoo plans to abdicate. I wish they would continue to innovate in search.

WSJ/NYT complaints about Google: They’re conflating Google with change, and the business models are changing. And sure Google has done well, but they’re making a leap that Google is causing it. Dont agree with the conclusion, but he recognises the pain.

Using Chrome for Mac, but it’s dissapointing that it’s taking so long to get to Beta.

Surprised at the criticism of digitizing the world’s books.

