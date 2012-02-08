Photo: Google via Google+

Sergey Brin has a beard!We learned this from photos of a recent Google event.



There’s a theory out there that men who usually don’t wear beards grow them when they want to reflect an inner change on the outside.

What’s going on in Sergey’s life to prompt the beard? Does it have something to do with how his cofounder, Larry Page, is now CEO?

Probably.

Additional reporting by Jay Yarow, Ellis Hamburger, and Steve Kovach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.