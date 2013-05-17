Here's A Photo Of Sergey Brin Teaching Bloggers How To Use Google Glass

Last night Google held a press meetup to cap off the first day of its big I/O developers conference. A lot of big Google execs showed up, including Sundar Pichai, the new guy in charge of Android.



But when Google co-founder Sergey Brin walked in the room, he was immediately surrounded by bloggers and other members of the tech press. Unfortunately, Brin was blocked off by a wall of reporters so we couldn’t squeeze in for a chat.

Of course, most people were interested in Brin’s Google Glass, the computerized headset Google is working on.

We snagged a few photos, but this is easily the best one. (You can also see Pichai in the foreground wearing a purple sweater.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.