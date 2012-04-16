Sergey Brin: Facebook And Apple Pose Serious Threats To Internet Freedom

Photo: Google via Google+

Google cofounder Sergey Brin is concerned about the future of the Web, reports The Guardian.”I am more worried than I have been in the past … it’s scary,” he said.



Brin called out “walled-garden” restrictions, such as those implemented by Facebook and Apple, as serious threats to Internet freedom. These restrictions tightly control what software can be used on a technology platform.

There is a degree of self-interest at play here — Brin would like the data inside of Facebook and Apple apps accessible to Google search in order to make it a better engine.

A more open Web is advatangeous to users, but it’s also advantageous to Google.

