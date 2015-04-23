Google cofounder Sergey Brin employs a former Navy SEAL and Secret Service agent to keep his family safe

It takes an army of workers to manage the private affairs of Google cofounder Sergey Brin.

According to Bloomberg, Brin employs at least 47 people in his family office, called Bayshore Global Management.

Among those 47 employees are philanthropy experts, former bankers, photographers, a yacht captain, fitness coordinator, and an archivist.

He also employs property managers, domestic staff, and a personal shopper.

According to the LinkedIn profiles of some Bayshore employees, Brin’s company has recruited people from Google, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

For his security detail, Brin hired a former Navy SEAL, former Secret Service agent, and a former SWAT team leader. Brin has two young children with estranged wife Anne Wojcicki.

He also has a home in New York City’s West Village in addition to the family’s Los Altos Hills residence. Each house has its own staff managed by Bayshore, which was named for the part of Mountain View, California where Google is based.

Brin also owns Passerelle Investment, a real estate investment firm that has purchased a number of small businesses in Los Altos.

Brin is worth an estimated $US28.8 billion.

