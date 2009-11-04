Sergey Brin Doesn't Understand How Book Publishing Works

Ever wonder why Google gives away so many products? This might help.



I Want Media spoke with Ken Auletta, author of “Googled: The End Of The World As We Know It.”

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told you that “people don’t buy books anymore” and that you should put your new book online for free. Your response?

Auletta: When Brin told me this I asked him a series of questions. Who, I asked him, would pay me a salary to work on the book? Who would pay for my 13 trips to Google, including airfare, hotel and car? Who would edit the book? Who would do the book tour and marketing? Who would prepare the index? Who would do the legal vetting?

By the end of my questions, Brin wanted to change the subject. The reason, I think, is that he has an innocent faith in the Internet and inadequate knowledge about how books are published.

Will we see “Googled” online for free?

Auletta: No. Writing is how I earn a living. For me “free” would send me to the poor house.

