Google Cofounder Sergey Brin Was Photographed Trying On A Google Glass Competitor

Tim Moore/Google+ Google co-founder Sergey Brin tries on a Google Glass competitor

CES may be over, but there’s still some interesting tidbits from the Las Vegas technology conference circulating. Case in point: This photo of Sergey Brin trying on a Google Glass competitor.

9to5Google first flagged up the photo of the Google co-founder trying on the Epson Moverio smart glasses on the show floor. The photo was snapped by Tim Moore, who works for Rochester Optical — the company supplying the lenses for the Epson Moverio.

It’s not clear what Brin thought of the competitor, or if he was taking notes on the product.

Google Glass has yet to catch on with consumers, and multiple app developers (including Twitter) have already ditched the platform. A new model is expected in 2015, but with the wearable technology selling for less than half its retail price on eBay, Google needs all the help it can get.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.