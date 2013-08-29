Google Cofounder Sergey Brin And Wife Anne Wojcicki Are No Longer Living Together

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his wife, 23andMe co-founder, Anne Wojcicki are living apart, reports AllThingsD’s Liz Gannes.

They haven’t filed for a legal separation or a divorce yet but “they have been living apart for several months. They remain good friends and partners,” a spokesman for Brin and Wojcicki confirmed to Gannes. The couple has two children.

In addition to being married to Brin, Wojcicki is sister to one of Google’s first employees, Susan Wojcicki, a senior vice president in charge of ads.

Anne Wojcicki famously met Brin because Susan was renting her garage to him and his fellow cofounder, Larry Page, as Google’s first headquarters. Susan Wojcicki’s husband, Dennis Troper, also works for Google. So there’s a whole lot of Wojcicki’s family at Google if Brin and Anne decide to call it quits.

Both Google and Brin also have invested in Anne’s company, 23andMe. Her startup has raised $US161 million total.

In 2008, Brin revealed that the work that 23andMe is doing, genetic testing with a particular study of Parkinson’s disease, might have improved his health. Brin’s mother has the illness and thanks to 23&Me, Brin found out early that he has a chance of getting it, too.

The two of them reportedly have a pre-nup, Gannes says, so if they split there would be no impact on Google. But in addition to 23andMe, they have other joint projects, like their $US200 million Brin Wojcicki Foundation, which donates to a variety of causes. Thanks to the foundation, they were the fifth most generous philanthropists in 2012, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment.

