An organisation run by Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his wife, 23andme founder Anne Wojcicki, just donated a half-million dollars to Wikipedia.



Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales has plastered the site with advertisements asking for donations during Wikipedia’s 8th annual fundraising drive, which started on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.