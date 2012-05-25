Sergey Brin And The President Of Turkey Are Letting A Computer Drive Them Around

Sergey Brin, Abdullah Gül, and Hayrünnisa Gül

Photo: Google

Abdullah Gül, the president of Turkey, is visiting the Googleplex right now—a stop on his first trip to California.He and his wife joined Google cofounder Sergey Brin in one of Google’s experimental self-driving cars.



We noticed Brin was sporting a beard, as he has of late—but also Google’s new Project Glass eyewear, which displays information from the Internet as you look around.

Since stepping down as president, Brin has been spending a lot of time on Google’s crazier projects, like the automated cars and the augmented-reality glasses.

He seems to be having a good time!

