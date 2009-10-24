Sergey: "A Shame" That Yahoo Ditched Search

WSJ: Google co-founder Sergey Brin said Thursday that he believes it’s a “shame” that Yahoo had decreased its focus on Internet search, through its recently announced partnership with Microsoft…



“I think there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on,” he said at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. “I think it’s a shame that Yahoo has abdicated that area. Yahoo had a number of interesting innovations there, and I wish they could have remained in search.”

