Russian Authorities Are Continuing Their Trial Against A Hedge Fund Lawyer — Even Though He Already Died In Prison

Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer for Hermitage Capital, tragically died in Russian custody in 2009, and a somewhat official report last year found that police torture contributed to his death.



However, despite his death, Magnitsky is still on trial.

Ria Novosti reports that the Russian Interior Ministry have told the Magnitsky family that they have concluded an initial investigation and they were ready to submit the case against the late Magnitsky to court.

Magnitsky had been arrested for tax evasion shortly in 2008, not long after he had accused tax and police officials of carrying out a hefty $230-million tax scam. The CEO of Hermitage Capital, William Browder, was outside of Russia due to visa reasons at the time but was also charged. The case against Browder had reached the statute of limitations but now appears to have been reopened.

“There have been no cases of posthumous trials in modern history. There is no country in the world where cases of people who died were submitted to the court and in this case we are talking about a person who was deliberately murdered by officers of the Russian investigation,” a representative of Hermitage Capital told Ria Novosti.

Magnitsky’s family also claim that prosecution lawyers say they will drop the case if the family end their campaign to clear the dead lawyer’s name.

The case of Magnitsky’s death has seen a Cold War-style spat between the US and Russia, with “black lists” written up by the US for Russian officials thought to be linked to the case.

CORRECTION: An earlier draft of this article said that Hermitage CEO Browder fled the country after charges were filed. A representative for Hermitage Capital has now informed us this was incorrect and that Browder had been denied a Russian visa in 2005. The company attempted to obtain him a visa for 18 months after, the representative said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.