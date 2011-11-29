Russian Probe Finds Hedge Fund Lawyer Was 'Tortured, Beaten To Death'

An investigation into the death of Hermitage Capital lawyer Sergei Magnitsky has found that police torture may have contributed to his demise, reports Russia Today.



“The documents we possess testify to the illegal use of rubber clubs,” council member and human rights defender Valery Borshchyov was quoted by Interfax. “It turns out that 8 prison employees were beating one prisoner.”

Other details noted included the delay in medical attention and wounds on the wrists that indicate Magnitsky was struggling to get free.

The death of Magnitsky prompted outrage from human rights groups and led to a string of accusations between Russia and the US.

Given the international anger over the death, its worth noting that the report from Borshchyov came from Hermitage with the support of the Presidential human rights council (and additionally worth noting, Russia Today, itself a semi-official news agency). However the Moscow Times notes that officials have so far not commented, and an official report in 2009 resulted in little visible results.

The report is available here in PDF form >

