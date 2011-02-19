WATCH: Serene Branson Says She Hoped Her Garbled Grammy Report "Wouldn't Make It On Youtube"

Serene Branson, the CBS reporter now famous for her incoherent, gibberish Grammy Awards report that had viewers wondering if she had a stroke on air (she didn’t; it was a complex migraine) went on the Early Show to discuss the bizarre experience.



Branson admitted that though she had already watched the video of her report — which immediately went viral — it was still “troubling to see.”

“I know what was going through my mind at the time. I was terrified,” she said.

After the report Branson said, “I was swarmed by three photographers….I started to cry.” She was later diagnosed with “migraine aura,” which is “much more serious than what people generally think of as a migraine.”

About the video of her Grammy report (below), Branson also said that she had hoped the video wouldn’t “make it on YouTube!”

Too late.



In the second part of the interview, Branson said she was “a bit nervous about going back to work.”



