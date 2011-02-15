CBS Reporter Has Possible Stroke On Air At Grammys*

*Update: Popdust reports that CBS 2, has issued the following statement about Branson’s condition:



“Serene Branson was examined by paramedics on scene immediately after her broadcast. Her vital signs were normal. She was not hospitalized. As a precautionary measure, a colleague gave her a ride home and she says that she is feeling fine this morning.”

Previously:

CBS reporter Serene Branson was reportedly taken to the hospital after she struggled incomprehensibly though her live broadcast last night during the Grammy Awards.

In the video below, Branson begins her backstage coverage of the awards, but after a few words she stumbles over the word “heavily,” and try as she might to recover, she continues only with a stream of incomprehensible, gibberish words.

It is feared that Branson may have had a stroke on air, which could explain the disintegration of her speech.

Video below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.