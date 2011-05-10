This Is Arguably The Most Brilliant Marketing Plan We've Ever Heard

Serendipity 3 owner Stephen Bruce has been running his restaurant for 57 years, an impressive feat for any Manhattan businessman.



Not only has his restaurant stayed open, but there’s a line of customers outside everyday. Serendipity 3 is so famous, a John Cusack movie was named after it.

The secret to Bruce’s success is unusual. While most companies try to be cost-efficient for customers, Bruce strives to be the opposite. Some of his products, like a $69 hot dog and a $1,000 sundae, are so expensive that they’ve earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

We asked Bruce how he’s turned outrageous prices into a goldmine:

