VIDEO: Serena Williams Lashed Out At The U.S. Open Line Judge And Called Her A Hater

Serena Williams has been known to go off on a line judges at tennis matches before, and she did it again today.



Here’s Williams’ lash out, from Gawker:

If you ever see me walking down the hall, look the other way, because you’re out of control… You’re totally out of control, you’re a hater, and you’re unattractive inside. Who would do such a thing? And I never complain. Wow… We’re in America last I checked. Can I get a water or am I gonna get violated for a water? Really, don’t even look at me! I promise you, don’t look at me, ’cause I am not the one. Don’t look my way.



