Serena Williams wins Wimbledon, ties Steffi Graf with record 22 major championships

Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final on Saturday, 7-5, 6-3, to win her seventh Wimbledon and 22nd career major championship.

With the win, Williams is now tied with Steffi Graf for the most major championships in the Open Era of women’s tennis.

Against Kerber in the final, Williams relied on a dominant serve. She saw just one break point over the course of the match, which she fought off with an ace. Kerber, who beat Williams at the Australian Open final earlier this year, played terrific tennis, and was only broken once per set.

Williams was simply too good.

It took Williams four tries to tie Graf at 22 major wins, but she’s finally done it. The question now is when she’ll own the record herself.

Her first opportunity to pick up number 23 will come on her home turf, at the US Open in August.

