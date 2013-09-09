Serena Williams Defeats Victoria Azarenka To Win The US Open

Serena Williams defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets today to win the US Open.

This is the second year in a row Williams beat Azarenka at the US Open.

Williams, who breezed through the rest of the tournament, had a bit of difficulty with Azarenka, and the wind today. Williams took the first set 7-6, and Azarenka took the second.

But Williams showed her dominance once again and took the last set 6-1.

This is Serena Williams’ 17th Grand Slam Championship.

