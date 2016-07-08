After cruising to Wimbledon final, Serena Williams had a fantastic response when called the best female athlete of all time

It took Serena Williams just 49 minutes to win her Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday, emphatically cruising by 50th-ranked Elena Vesnina, 6-2, 6-0. Williams surrendered no points on her serve in the second set, and will now face Angelique Kerber in the final.

Williams, yet again, stands one win away from tying Steffi Graf’s record of 22 major championships, though that one match will not be an easy one. Kerber, remember, upset Williams earlier this year in the Australian Open final, and looked impressive in the other semifinal, beating Venus Williams in straight sets.

But should she beat Kerber on Saturday, Williams will further cement herself as one of, if not the single greatest female athlete in the history of sports.

In her press conference after her semifinal victory, Williams was asked about this, and gave a fantastic answer.

Serena Williams delivering another killer line in that press conference. #wimbledon #serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/0l9RZGl7DG

— Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) July 7, 2016

And she’s right. It’s only a matter of time until she catches — and surpasses — Graf. But that will only further cement her place among the greatest of all athletes of all time.

