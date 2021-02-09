Serena Williams wore a one-legged pink, red, and black catsuit for her first match in the Australian Open

Getty/William West Serena Williams in her Nike asymmetric catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open.

Serena Williams wore a one-legged catsuit for her first match in the 2021 Australian Open.

It was designed by Nike and inspired by the late US sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner.

Joyner was known for her asymmetric outfits and love of bold colours.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Serena Williams stormed to victory in her first match of the Australian Open wearing a black, red, and pink one-legged catsuit.

The 39-year-old defeated German Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 in 55 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday, as Insider’s Barnaby Lane reported, and her outfit made as much of a statement.

Getty/William West The catsuit has one full leg and one short leg.

Black, red, and pink, with a blue trim and two different leg lengths, Williams’ asymmetric catsuit was made by Nike, which has long been her sponsor.

Williams completed the striking look with a blue headband, hot pink sweatbands, hoop earrings, two necklaces (one of which read “Queen”), and her hair in a braid.

Getty/William West Williams wore sweatbands to match her catsuit.

Speaking to reporters after the win, the world number 11 said the look was a tribute to the late Florence Griffith Joyner, an American sprinter who is the fastest woman of all time â€” the 100m and 200m world records she set in 1988 remain unbeaten.

Getty/Tony Duffy Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

“I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete, when I was growing up,” Williams said. “Watching her fashion, just always changing. Her outfits were always amazing.”

Joyner, AKA Flo-Jo, was known for her one-legged looks and bright colours, and when Nike went to Williams with the idea, she was immediately on board.

Getty/William West Williams is known for her bold outfits.

“I was like, oh my God, this is so brilliant,” Williams said. “That’s where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it … It became this.”



Read more:

Serena Williams appeared entirely unretouched in a photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar, and fans are calling her ‘an inspiration’



Never one to shy away from a bold outfit, Williams has previously played in tutus and a catsuit, which was banned from the French Open in 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.