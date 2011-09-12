Serena Williams Just Got DEMOLISHED In The U.S. Open Final

Serena Williams lost the U.S. Open final to Sam Stosur today in a huge straight sets upset 6-2, 6-3.



Early in the second set, Serena had a point taken away from her by the chair umpire — who ruled that Serena illegally yelled during a point.

During the next changeover, Serena freaked out at the umpire, calling her a “hater” and saying, “Don’t look my way.”

We’ll post video here when it’s available.

