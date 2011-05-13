Serena Williams Posts "Peeping" Underwear Picture, One Week After Her Stalker Was Arrested

Photo: Tw

Serena Williams has already replaced her latest Twitter avatar – a provocative photo of herself in a bra and panties – amid suggestions that it’s an uncomfortable reminder of her recent issues with a stalker.The picture is taken from behind a curtain, suggesting the perspective of someone spying on her in her bedroom.



On May 3, a 40-year-old man was arrested outside Williams’ Florida home and charged with stalking.

Police believe that he was tracking her whereabouts by following her Twitter feed.

There’s nothing particularly naughty about the picture. You can sometimes see more of Serena’s body when she’s on the tennis court, and she’s definitely shown more skin in professional model ling gigs.

But the with recent news about her personal life, it may have hit a little too close to home. The image lasted one Tweet before she changed it back to one of her in a tennis outfit.

The picture may also bear an unfortunate resemblance to images of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews that were posted on the internet by a man who stalked her in her hotel room.

It also comes on the same day that Serena Williams dropped out of the French Open with an injury.

