Serena Williams Thinks Equal Pay For Male And Female Tennis Players Is Fair Because Women 'Are Hotter'

Photo: ESPN

Relatively unknown men’s tennis player Gilles Simon got himself into some hot water at Wimbledon for saying he believes the prize money for men in Grand Slam tournaments should be greater than for the women, according to the Associated Press.Currently, prize money is equal at all four Grand Slam tournaments.



Simon argued that “men’s tennis is ahead of women’s tennis,” which can’t really be proven, and that “men spend twice as long on court as women do at Grand Slams,” which is generally true, as men’s matches are a best-of-5 sets rather than a best-of-3.

Some of tennis’ biggest stars, including Roger Federer, haven’t been willing to take a stance on the issue, but Serena Williams fired back at Simon today.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Armen Graham tweeted Serena’s thoughts this morning:

“Definitely more people are watching Maria [Sharapova] than [Gilles] Simon; she’s way hotter than he is.”

