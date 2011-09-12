Here's Why Serena Williams' Temper Tantrum At The U.S. Open Yesterday Was Justified

Photo: YouTube

Serena Williams flipped out at the chair umpire in the U.S. Open final yesterday, and lost in a straight-sets meltdown.While the tantrum itself was childish, the reason behind it was justified.



Down 30-40 in the first game of the second set, Williams smashed a forehand that she thought was an outright winner. She yelled, “Come on!” as the ball approached an out-stretched Sam Stosur.

The chair umpire ruled that Serena’s yelp was an intentional hindrance, and awarded the point to Stosur.

Serena then freaked out on the umpire during the next changeover, and lost the match soon after.

Given the fact that a huge number of women’s players scream like banshees on every single shot of every single match, this is a ridiculous call.

Why is letting out an annoying/distracting grunt as you you hit the ball OK, but if you do it one second after you hit the ball, it’s a violation?

This problem could be fixed if women’s tennis simply outlawed screaming and put in place consistent, objective rules for punishing grunts.

But in the meantime, you can’t punish Serena for something everyone else basically does all the time.

Here’s the video:

