Here's What Serena Williams' Ankle Looked Like After She Got Upset By Sloane Stephens

Serena Williams was fighting through an injury Wednesday when 19-year-old American Sloane Stephens upset her at the Australian Open. In her press conference after the match Williams discussed how she’s been struggling the entire time with a swollen ankle and an aching back.



Well she was NOT exaggerating her swollen ankle at all. Here’s a photo from after her match with Sloane Stephens:

Photo: @serenawilliams

[h/t Deadspin]

