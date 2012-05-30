Serena Williams Just Completely Melted Down At The French Open

It’s not looking good for American tennis players in France this week.



Serena Williams lost 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 in the first round of the French Open to unseeded Virginie Razzano. It’s her first ever loss in the first round of a Grand Slam (she was 46-0 before this).

Razzano is ranked No. 93 in the world, though she was ranked as high as No. 16 in 2009.

In the tiebreak for the second set, Serena had a commanding 5-1 lead but let Razzano came back to win the tiebreak 7-5.

Razzano then left the court to use the bathroom before the third set started, while Serena began to cry on the court.

“I’m not happy by no means, but I always think things could be worse,” she said at a press conference afterward.

Here’s her post-second set meltdown (via Bro Bible):



Andy Roddick already lost in the first round on the men’s side to No. 88 Nicolas Mahut.

