Serena Williams has a crazy story about chasing down someone who tried to steal her mobile phone at a restaurant

Elsa/Getty Don’t mess with Serena Williams.

If you were hypothetically planning to steal someone’s mobile phone, deciding to steal the mobile phone of arguably the most athletic, dominant woman in tennis would not be recommended.

According to Serena Williams, a stranger tried to steal her mobile phone at a restaurant, only to learn the hard way that this was a mistake.

Serena shared the story on her Facebook page, saying the incident began with a pleasant, but oddly long conversation with a male stranger at a Chinese restaurant.

Serena said while talking to this man, her “Superhero sense” ticked her off that there was something odd about this guy (edited for clarity).

“My phone was sitting in the chair, but I just didn’t feel right,” Williams said. “He was there too long. ‘Is he a customer?’ I thought. ‘Is he waiting on the bathroom?’ Nonetheless, I tried to shake this eerie feeling. However, I kept watching him from the corner of my eye.”

According to Williams, the man then walked away and snagged her phone as he did so. That’s when her Superhero sense kicked in.

“I jumped up, weaved my way in and out of the cosy restaurant (leaping over a chair or two) and chased him down,” she writes. “He began to run, but I was too fast. (Those sprints came in handy). I was upon him in a flash!”

Serena said she confronted the man in a calm, but intimidating manner, asking if he accidentally grabbed her phone. He stuttered and said he must have taken it by mistake. Meanwhile, a friend was trying to FaceTime Williams, thus letting her know for sure that the man had her phone.

Williams added, “When I got back into the restaurant I received a standing ovation. I was proud. I just showed every man in there I can stand up to bully’s and other men. It was a win for the ladies!”

Read the entire story below:

