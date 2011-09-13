SERENA ISN'T ALONE: The Greatest Sporting Freak-Outs Of All Time

They cannot be serious!

SERENA WILLIAMS’ LATEST outburst at the US Open is not the first time the American has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.She is, however, not alone either and most definitely will not be the last highly-strung, competitive sports star to have ‘a moment’ in the public eye. There were plenty of examples to choose from and here are some of our favourites.



John McEnroe Michael Schumacher With valuable championship points at stake, Schumacher is stuck behind David Coulthard for several laps in awful conditions at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1998. The Scot eventually slows to allow his team-mate's title rival by -- except that the Ferrari racer runs straight into the back of the McLaren, ending his race, and he later accuses Coulthard of trying to kill him. Check out Ferrari and McLaren mechanics trying to keep both men separated in the pit lane from about 2.30 minutes in. Didier Drogba Having seen his side knocked out of the Champions League because of a late goal from the boot of Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, Didier Drogba first vents his frustrations with referee Tom Henning Ovrebo before sharing his opinion of the Norwegian's performance with the television cameras. Brian Wilson We featured MLB star Brian Wilson's meltdown right here on TheScore.ie in July and it's well worth having another look -- this time with commentary from the man himself. Called into action for the San Francisco Giants, Wilson is replaced before the game ends and duly takes his anger out on an innocent water cooler. Eric Cantona One of the most shocking incidents in football at the time, Manchester United striker Eric Cantona is sent off for kicking an opponent during a league game against Crystal Palace -- only to launch a kung fu style kick and a series of punches at a supporter as he leaves the pitch. Cantona was arrested and convicted of assault and was also suspended from football for four months and fined £20,000. Setanta O'hAilpin Not one of the AFL's best moments -- but Setanta O hAilpin's training camp clash with Cameron Cloke made worldwide headlines in 2009 when it was caught on camera and broadcast around the globe. The former Cork hurler was subsequently suspended for four weeks for the row but continues to play for Carlton to this day. Jose Offerman Ex-MLB player Jose Offerman ended up on probation and in anger management treatment after attacking two opponents during a minor league game in 2007. Offerman struck out at Bridgeport Bluefish pitcher Matt Beech after being hit by a pitch. Beech suffered a broken finger but Bluefish catcher John Nathans was hit on the head during the incident -- an injury he later claimed ended his playing career. Zinedine Zidane You may have seen some temper tantrums in football a century ago too... This Is What College Football Looked Like 100 Years Ago >

