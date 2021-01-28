Serena Williams binge watched WandaVision to pass time in her 'super intense' Australian Open quarantine

Getty/AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Clive Brunskill Serena Williams says she binged WandaVision.

Serena Williams says she passed the time in her “super intense” Australian Open quarantine by binge watching WandaVision.

Williams has been in quarantine for two weeks since arriving in Adelaide on January 14.

“It’s definitely trippy,” she said of the new Marvel miniseries.

Williams has been quarantining in Adelaide ahead of the tournament, which commences on February 8. She will play in a warm up tournament alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal starting Friday.

Though the 23-time Grand Slam winner managed to avoid the hard lockdown in Melbourne experienced by some players, she is still only allowed out of her hotel for five hours each day. 72 players were put into hard quarantine after flying to Australia on which a number of coronavirus cases were reported.

Williams arrived in Australia on January 14, meaning her mandatory two-week quarantine is now all but finished. After that she’ll be able to go about her normal business, assuming she tests negative for COVID.

While she is in quarantine, however, Williams said she watched Marvel’s new miniseries, WandaVision, to pass some of the time.

“I’m a binge watcher,” Williams told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday when asked if she’d been watching the series. She earlier told Colbert that she’s a huge Marvel fan.

“It’s hard for me to pick up something when there is only one season, but I actually did crack.”

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision tells the story of two superheroes, Scarlet Witch and Vision, trying to hide their powers and live a normal life as a married couple in the suburban town of Westview.

Marvel Studios/Disney Plus Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in the new series.

“It’s definitely trippy,” she added. “My verdict hasn’t gone out on it yet, though.”

Asked by Colbert about quarantine, Williams said: “It’s super super strict, but it’s really good. So Australia right now has, the last I heard was they have zero cases of COVID, so that is unbelievable right.

“So when we come here in Australia everyone has to quarantine in a room for 14-days, and it’s insane and it’s super intense, but it’s super good because after that you can have a new normal like we were used to this time last year in the United States.

“They are doing it right,” she said, while adding that it is “definitely hard” to quarantine with her three-year-old daughter Olympia.

A number of players at the Australian Open have already complained about the strict quarantine protocols in place, including Men’s World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian wrote a letter to the tournament’s director, Craig Tiley, last week, demanding that he shorten quarantine periods, allow players to see their coaches, and move as many players as possible to private houses with tennis courts.

His demands were swiftly turned down however by Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, who said: “People are free to provide lists of demands, but the answer is no.”

