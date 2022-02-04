Serena Williams says Prince Harry is her life coach and that he is ‘always solving’ her problems

Serena Williams and Prince Harry spoke at a virtual event on Thursday. BetterUp

Serena Williams and Prince Harry appeared together at a virtual panel about mental fitness.

During the discussion, Williams said Harry is her coach and “solves all my life’s problems.”

Williams is good friends with Harry’s wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke of Sussex and Serena Williams teamed up to discuss mental fitness at a panel for the mental health and coaching company BetterUp on Thursday.

Prince Harry, a Chief Impact Officer for the company, and Williams spoke with BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux about the importance of coaching and therapy. While Williams said she uses a mental coach, the prince said he has a BetterUp coach.

However, Harry also encouraged viewers to find a coach in their everyday life instead of just in their professional capacity, whether it be “friends, family, maybe complete strangers.”

“Anyone can actually help you in that coaching process,” Harry said.

“I’m glad you said it’s not only professional help, Harry, because it could be a friend or it could be someone that just has experience or gives good insight and that you can give feedback on,” Williams said.

“I know I joke a lot, but Harry is actually one of my coaches. Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems,” she added.

Harry’s role as chief impact officer, which was announced in March last year, involves keeping BetterUp accountable, helping to expand its global reach, as well as to drive advocacy and awareness for mental fitness.

Williams and Harry have known each other for several years, due to Williams’ close friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. Williams and Meghan Markle became friends in 2014, while the duchess was working as an actress on the TV drama series “Suits.”