Serena Williams Responds To Sloane Stephens' Criticism

In ESPN The Magazine’s most recent issue, young tennis phenom Sloane Stephens ripped Serena Williams to shreds. Stephens claims Williams hasn’t spoke a word to her since the young tennis star beat Serena at the Australian Open.



Today, at the Madrid Open, Williams responded to the comments. Williams told reporters (via Sports Illustrated):

“I’m a big Sloane Stephens fan and always have been. I’ve always said that I think she can be the best in the world. I’ll always continue to think that and always be rooting for her.

“So I really just always wish her — and anyone, really, especially from America — the best. We don’t have that many American players, so it’s always exciting to see so many young players doing so well.”

Williams beat Lourdes Dominguez Lino in the second round of the Madrid Open today while Stephens fell to Daniela Hantuchova in the first round.

